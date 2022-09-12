Ajanta Pharma slips after US FDA issues form 483 to Dahej facility

-
ALSO READ
Glenmark Pharma says USFDA issues Form 483 observations for co's formulation facility
Aurobindo Pharma slides after Andhra unit gets Form 483 with 3 USFDA observations
Alkem Lab facility gets Form 483 with 3 observations from USFDA
Auro Pharma slips as US plant gets Form 483 with one observation from USFDA
Glenmark Pharma's formulation facility gets Form 483 with one observation
-
Ajanta Pharma fell 1.61% to Rs 1372.60 after the company announced that the US FDA had issued Form 483 was issued to us with 2 observations after the inspection of its Dahej facility.
The company said that its formulation facility at Dahej was inspected by United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) from 5th September 2022 to 9th September 2022.
At the end of the inspection, form 483 was issued to the company with 2 procedural observations.
"We are in the process of responding to the same within the stipulated time prescribed by US FDA, the company said in a statement.
Ajanta Pharma is a specialty pharmaceutical formulation company having branded generic business in India and emerging markets, generic business in US and institution business in Africa.
The company's consolidated net profit rose 0.5% to Rs 174.62 crore despite a 27.1% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 950.93 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU