JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Renaissance Global reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.59 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Borosil reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.03 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Ajanta Soya standalone net profit declines 49.25% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 1.46% to Rs 190.30 crore

Net profit of Ajanta Soya declined 49.25% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 1.46% to Rs 190.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 187.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales190.30187.56 1 OPM %0.610.78 -PBDT1.872.29 -18 PBT1.471.90 -23 NP0.681.34 -49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 17 2020. 08:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU