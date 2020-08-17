Ajanta Soya standalone net profit declines 49.25% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 1.46% to Rs 190.30 croreNet profit of Ajanta Soya declined 49.25% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 1.46% to Rs 190.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 187.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales190.30187.56 1 OPM %0.610.78 -PBDT1.872.29 -18 PBT1.471.90 -23 NP0.681.34 -49
