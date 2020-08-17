Ajanta Soya standalone net profit declines 49.25% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 1.46% to Rs 190.30 crore

Net profit of Ajanta Soya declined 49.25% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 1.46% to Rs 190.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 187.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.190.30187.560.610.781.872.291.471.900.681.34

