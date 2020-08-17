JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Renaissance Global reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.59 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Shiva Suitings standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 46.51% to Rs 0.23 crore

Net profit of Shiva Suitings declined 75.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 46.51% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.230.43 -47 OPM %4.3511.63 -PBDT0.010.05 -80 PBT0.010.05 -80 NP0.010.04 -75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 17 2020. 08:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU