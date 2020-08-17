Shiva Suitings standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 46.51% to Rs 0.23 croreNet profit of Shiva Suitings declined 75.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 46.51% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.230.43 -47 OPM %4.3511.63 -PBDT0.010.05 -80 PBT0.010.05 -80 NP0.010.04 -75
