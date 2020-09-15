Akash Infraprojects standalone net profit declines 83.33% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 48.78% to Rs 11.98 crore

Net profit of Akash Infraprojects declined 83.33% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 48.78% to Rs 11.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 23.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.11.9823.399.183.210.611.310.150.730.120.72

