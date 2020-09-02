Akashdeep Metal Industries consolidated net profit declines 7.69% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 74.60% to Rs 1.10 crore

Net profit of Akashdeep Metal Industries declined 7.69% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 74.60% to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1.100.6384.5566.670.690.870.670.840.720.78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)