Akashdeep Metal Industries consolidated net profit declines 7.69% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 74.60% to Rs 1.10 crore

Net profit of Akashdeep Metal Industries declined 7.69% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 74.60% to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.100.63 75 OPM %84.5566.67 -PBDT0.690.87 -21 PBT0.670.84 -20 NP0.720.78 -8

First Published: Wed, September 02 2020. 08:08 IST

