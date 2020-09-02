Sunedison Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.30 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 71.71% to Rs 20.01 croreNet loss of Sunedison Infrastructure reported to Rs 12.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 7.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 71.71% to Rs 20.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 70.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 21.37 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 7.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.47% to Rs 62.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 70.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales20.0170.72 -72 62.6170.72 -11 OPM %-14.1411.31 --18.2611.17 - PBDT-6.1911.19 PL -15.1011.20 PL PBT-10.2111.15 PL -19.3611.16 PL NP-12.307.71 PL -21.377.72 PL
