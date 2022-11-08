Akashdeep Metal Industries consolidated net profit rises 150.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 136.36% to Rs 4.94 croreNet profit of Akashdeep Metal Industries rose 150.00% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 136.36% to Rs 4.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales4.942.09 136 OPM %93.5283.25 -PBDT1.260.76 66 PBT1.180.71 66 NP0.850.34 150
