Akashdeep Metal Industries consolidated net profit rises 150.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Akashdeep Metal Industries rose 150.00% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 136.36% to Rs 4.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.4.942.0993.5283.251.260.761.180.710.850.34

