Akashdeep Metal Industries consolidated net profit rises 150.00% in the September 2022 quarter

N K Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.89 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Sales rise 136.36% to Rs 4.94 crore

Net profit of Akashdeep Metal Industries rose 150.00% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 136.36% to Rs 4.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales4.942.09 136 OPM %93.5283.25 -PBDT1.260.76 66 PBT1.180.71 66 NP0.850.34 150

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 07:57 IST

