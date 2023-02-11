Akashdeep Metal Industries fixes record date for stock split

-
-
Record date is 23 February 2023Akashdeep Metal Industries has fixed 23 February 2023 as record date for sub-division of equity shares of the company in the ratio of 1:5 (i.e. sub-division of one equity share of Rs 10 each fully paid up into 5 equity shares of Rs 2 each fully paid up).
