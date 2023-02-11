JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Market Beat

Formula E and Tata Communications forge multi-year partnership
Business Standard

Akashdeep Metal Industries fixes record date for stock split

Capital Market 

Record date is 23 February 2023

Akashdeep Metal Industries has fixed 23 February 2023 as record date for sub-division of equity shares of the company in the ratio of 1:5 (i.e. sub-division of one equity share of Rs 10 each fully paid up into 5 equity shares of Rs 2 each fully paid up).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 10:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU