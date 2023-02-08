Jayant Infratech fixes record date for bonus issue

-
Record date is 01 March 2023Jayant Infratech has fixed 01 March 2023 as the Record Date, for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for issuance of Bonus Equity Shares of the Company in the proportion of 2:1 i.e (two) bonus equity shares of Rs. 10 each for every 1 (One) fully paid-up equity share held as on record date.
