Jayant Infratech fixes record date for bonus issue

Record date is 01 March 2023

Jayant Infratech has fixed 01 March 2023 as the Record Date, for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for issuance of Bonus Equity Shares of the Company in the proportion of 2:1 i.e (two) bonus equity shares of Rs. 10 each for every 1 (One) fully paid-up equity share held as on record date.

