AksharChem (India) standalone net profit declines 62.27% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 22.63% to Rs 54.22 croreNet profit of AksharChem (India) declined 62.27% to Rs 2.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 22.63% to Rs 54.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 70.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales54.2270.08 -23 OPM %8.768.36 -PBDT4.686.47 -28 PBT2.974.84 -39 NP2.265.99 -62
