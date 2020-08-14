AksharChem (India) standalone net profit declines 62.27% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 22.63% to Rs 54.22 crore

Net profit of AksharChem (India) declined 62.27% to Rs 2.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 22.63% to Rs 54.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 70.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.54.2270.088.768.364.686.472.974.842.265.99

