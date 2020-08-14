JUST IN
Financials shares fall
Business Standard

AksharChem (India) standalone net profit declines 62.27% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 22.63% to Rs 54.22 crore

Net profit of AksharChem (India) declined 62.27% to Rs 2.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 22.63% to Rs 54.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 70.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales54.2270.08 -23 OPM %8.768.36 -PBDT4.686.47 -28 PBT2.974.84 -39 NP2.265.99 -62

First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 14:13 IST

