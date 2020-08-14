JUST IN
N G Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 66.06% to Rs 1.50 crore

Net loss of N G Industries reported to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 66.06% to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.504.42 -66 OPM %-14.6716.06 -PBDT-0.130.72 PL PBT-0.250.59 PL NP-0.260.43 PL

First Published: Fri, August 14 2020.

