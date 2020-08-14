N G Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 66.06% to Rs 1.50 crore

Net loss of N G Industries reported to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 66.06% to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1.504.42-14.6716.06-0.130.72-0.250.59-0.260.43

