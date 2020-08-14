N G Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
N G Industries standalone net profit rises 26.19% in the December 2019 quarter
N G Industries standalone net profit declines 12.90% in the March 2020 quarter
Britannia Industries consolidated net profit rises 26.08% in the March 2020 quarter
Gorani Industries standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2020 quarter
S R Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.59 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 66.06% to Rs 1.50 croreNet loss of N G Industries reported to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 66.06% to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.504.42 -66 OPM %-14.6716.06 -PBDT-0.130.72 PL PBT-0.250.59 PL NP-0.260.43 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU