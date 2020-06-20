Akzo Nobel India standalone net profit declines 23.19% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 17.62% to Rs 581.27 crore

Net profit of Akzo Nobel India declined 23.19% to Rs 54.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 70.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.62% to Rs 581.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 705.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.53% to Rs 237.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 210.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.79% to Rs 2661.81 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2918.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

