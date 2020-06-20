Patels Airtemp (India) standalone net profit rises 23.53% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 46.18% to Rs 71.48 croreNet profit of Patels Airtemp (India) rose 23.53% to Rs 3.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 46.18% to Rs 71.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 48.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 54.51% to Rs 11.31 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 57.28% to Rs 237.42 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 150.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales71.4848.90 46 237.42150.95 57 OPM %8.4611.88 -9.7011.50 - PBDT5.114.31 19 17.6813.12 35 PBT4.203.64 15 14.7910.52 41 NP3.152.55 24 11.317.32 55
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU