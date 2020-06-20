Patels Airtemp (India) standalone net profit rises 23.53% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 46.18% to Rs 71.48 crore

Net profit of Patels Airtemp (India) rose 23.53% to Rs 3.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 46.18% to Rs 71.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 48.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 54.51% to Rs 11.31 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 57.28% to Rs 237.42 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 150.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

