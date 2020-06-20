SEAMEC consolidated net profit declines 43.39% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 15.71% to Rs 96.21 croreNet profit of SEAMEC declined 43.39% to Rs 22.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 40.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.71% to Rs 96.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 114.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 62.80% to Rs 133.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 81.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 22.44% to Rs 384.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 313.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales96.21114.14 -16 384.10313.70 22 OPM %35.6043.01 -43.8635.51 - PBDT37.9755.88 -32 193.29137.61 40 PBT25.0642.68 -41 138.6985.70 62 NP22.7540.19 -43 133.2581.85 63
