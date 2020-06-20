Bharat Parenterals consolidated net profit rises 36.33% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 29.88% to Rs 54.77 croreNet profit of Bharat Parenterals rose 36.33% to Rs 7.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 29.88% to Rs 54.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 42.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 13.60% to Rs 24.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 21.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.94% to Rs 228.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 219.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales54.7742.17 30 228.18219.54 4 OPM %12.569.82 -12.3013.15 - PBDT8.687.80 11 38.6840.72 -5 PBT7.276.11 19 32.8034.59 -5 NP7.135.23 36 24.1421.25 14
