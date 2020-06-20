Bharat Parenterals consolidated net profit rises 36.33% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 29.88% to Rs 54.77 crore

Net profit of Bharat Parenterals rose 36.33% to Rs 7.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 29.88% to Rs 54.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 42.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.60% to Rs 24.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 21.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.94% to Rs 228.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 219.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

54.7742.17228.18219.5412.569.8212.3013.158.687.8038.6840.727.276.1132.8034.597.135.2324.1421.25

