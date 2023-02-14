Pet Plastics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 97.04% to Rs 0.06 croreNet Loss of Pet Plastics reported to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 97.04% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.062.03 -97 OPM %-500.00-5.91 -PBDT-0.26-0.13 -100 PBT-0.26-0.13 -100 NP-0.26-0.13 -100
