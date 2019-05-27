Alankit intimates of merger of three of its subsidiaries

Alankit announced that the Board of three of our wholly owned subsidiary companies has approved a Scheme of Arrangement inter-se pursuant to which (transferor company) and Euro Global Brokers (transferor company) will merge into (transferee company).

Post effectiveness of the Scheme, will continue to be the wholly owned subsidiary of Alankit.

