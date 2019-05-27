JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Grasim advances after strong Q4 result
Business Standard

Alankit intimates of merger of three of its subsidiaries

Capital Market 

Alankit announced that the Board of three of our wholly owned subsidiary companies has approved a Scheme of Arrangement inter-se pursuant to which Europlus Financial Services (transferor company) and Euro Global Brokers (transferor company) will merge into Alankit Technologies (transferee company).

Post effectiveness of the Scheme, Alankit Technologies will continue to be the wholly owned subsidiary of Alankit.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 27 2019. 10:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements