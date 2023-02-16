Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives EIR for its Injectable Facility at Karkhadi

Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the inspection carried out by them at its Injectable Facility (F-3) at Karkhadi from 18 August, 2022 to 30 August, 2022.

This was a pre-approval inspection for ANDAs filed with the USFDA. The Company has already started receiving ANDA approvals manufactured at this facility.

