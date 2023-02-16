JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Shilpa Medicare spurts as Bengaluru facility registers with Ministry of Health, UAE

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility becomes official EV Partner of 7th edition of ET GBS 2023
Business Standard

Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives EIR for its Injectable Facility at Karkhadi

Capital Market 

Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the inspection carried out by them at its Injectable Facility (F-3) at Karkhadi from 18 August, 2022 to 30 August, 2022.

This was a pre-approval inspection for ANDAs filed with the USFDA. The Company has already started receiving ANDA approvals manufactured at this facility.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 15:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU