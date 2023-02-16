Embassy Office Parks REIT raises Rs 1000 cr term loan from Bajaj Housing Finance

-
-
Embassy REIT will use the proceeds of this debt raise primarily to repay existing construction debt and for general corporate purposes. With this refinance, Embassy REIT achieves interest savings through a ~60 basis points (bps) positive refinancing spread, and the long tenor loan helps extend its debt maturity profile.
