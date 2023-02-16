Keerthi Industries receives ratings action from CARE

Keerthi Industries has received credit ratings from CARE as under:

Fund based long term loan (Rs 30.10 crore)- CARE BBB-; Negative Fund based long term cash credit (Rs 10 crore) - CARE BBB-; Negative Non fund based long term bank guarantee (Rs 10 crore) - CARE BBB-; Negative

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)