JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Uniinfo Telecom Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.57 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Tech Mahindra jumps 13% in three days
Business Standard

Keerthi Industries receives ratings action from CARE

Capital Market 

Keerthi Industries has received credit ratings from CARE as under:

Fund based long term loan (Rs 30.10 crore)- CARE BBB-; Negative Fund based long term cash credit (Rs 10 crore) - CARE BBB-; Negative Non fund based long term bank guarantee (Rs 10 crore) - CARE BBB-; Negative

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 13:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU