Board of Nestle India approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 16 February 2023

The Board of Nestle India at its meeting held on 16 February 2023 has approved appointment of Svetlana Boldina (DIN: 10044338) as an Additional Director and Whole-time Director, designated as Executive Director - Finance & Control and Chief Financial Officer (Key Managerial Personnel), w.e.f. 1 March 2023 for a term of five consecutive years, subject to requisite approvals. She replaces David McDaniel (DIN: 08662504) who will cease as Whole-time Director, designated as Executive Director - Finance & Control and Chief Financial Officer, with effect from 28 February 2023. McDaniel will be taking up a new assigned with a Nestle affiliate.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)