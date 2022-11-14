Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Cyclophosphamide Capsules

-
The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Cyclophosphamide Capsules, 25 mg and 50 mg, of Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA Inc.
Cyclophosphamide Capsules is an alkylating drug indicated for the treatment of malignant disease and minimal change nephrotic syndrome in pediatric patients.
Cyclophosphamide Capsules, 25 mg and 50 mg, have an estimated market size of US$ 8 million for twelve months ending Sep 2022 according to IQVIA.
