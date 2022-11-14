Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Cyclophosphamide Capsules

Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Cyclophosphamide Capsules, 25 mg and 50 mg.

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Cyclophosphamide Capsules, 25 mg and 50 mg, of Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA Inc.

Cyclophosphamide Capsules is an alkylating drug indicated for the treatment of malignant disease and minimal change nephrotic syndrome in pediatric patients.

Cyclophosphamide Capsules, 25 mg and 50 mg, have an estimated market size of US$ 8 million for twelve months ending Sep 2022 according to IQVIA.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)