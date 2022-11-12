Board of EID Parry (India) approves capital project of Rs 180.71 cr

-
ALSO READ
EID Parry (India) allots 47,440 equity shares under ESOP
EID Parry (India) reports turnaround Q4 result
EID Parry (India) allots 6,200 equity shares under ESOS
EID Parry (India) allots 6,250 equity shares under ESOS
EID Parry (India) consolidated net profit declines 1.00% in the September 2022 quarter
-
At meeting held on 11 November 2022The Board of EID Parry (India) at its meeting held on 11 November 2022 has approved the setting up of a 120 KLPD Distillery and 35TPH Incinerator Boiler at the Company's Haliyal unit in Karnataka. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 180.71 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU