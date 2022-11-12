JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Aaron Industries standalone net profit rises 56.10% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Board of EID Parry (India) approves capital project of Rs 180.71 cr

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 11 November 2022

The Board of EID Parry (India) at its meeting held on 11 November 2022 has approved the setting up of a 120 KLPD Distillery and 35TPH Incinerator Boiler at the Company's Haliyal unit in Karnataka. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 180.71 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 12:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU