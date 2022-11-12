Board of EID Parry (India) approves capital project of Rs 180.71 cr

At meeting held on 11 November 2022

The Board of EID Parry (India) at its meeting held on 11 November 2022 has approved the setting up of a 120 KLPD Distillery and 35TPH Incinerator Boiler at the Company's Haliyal unit in Karnataka. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 180.71 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)