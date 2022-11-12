Board of Mahanagar Gas approves appointment of nominee director

-
At meeting held on 11 November 2022The Board of Mahanagar Gas at its meeting held on 11 November 2022 has approved the appointment of Dr. Harshadeep Shriram Kamble (DIN: 07183938), as Non-Executive Non-Independent Nominee Director (Additional) of Government of Maharashtra on the Board of the Company with effect from 11 November 2022.
