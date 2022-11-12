Board of Mahanagar Gas approves appointment of nominee director

At meeting held on 11 November 2022

The Board of Mahanagar Gas at its meeting held on 11 November 2022 has approved the appointment of Dr. Harshadeep Shriram Kamble (DIN: 07183938), as Non-Executive Non-Independent Nominee Director (Additional) of Government of Maharashtra on the Board of the Company with effect from 11 November 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)