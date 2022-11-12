Board of Repco Home Finance appoints directors

-
-
At meeting held on 11 November 2022The Board of Repco Home Finance at its meeting held on 11 November 2022 has approved the appointment of R.Vaithianathan (DIN 05267804), and Usha Ravi (DIN 09788209) as Additional Directors in the category of a Non-Executive & Independent Director of the Company for a period of 4 consecutive years from 11 November 2022 upto 10 November 2026, subject to the approval of the Shareholders.
