L&T Construction secures orders from Chennai Metro Rail

The construction arm of L&T has secured large orders from a prestigious Client for its Heavy Civil Infrastructure business in India.
The Business has secured an order from Chennai Metro Rail Corporation (CMRL) to construct nearly Twelve (12) km Twin Bored tunnels from Kellys station to Taramani Road Junction station. It also involves construction of diaphragm walls of station box and entry / exit structures of Chetpet Metro, Royapettah Govt. Hospital, Thiruvanmiyur Metro Stations and part diaphragm wall of Greenways Road Metro Station, including launching and retrieval shafts in these stations.
This underground Metro Rail tunnel package is a part of Corridor 3 of CMRL Phase-II Metro Rail Project and is to be constructed in approximately 52 months by using eight tunnel boring machines working simultaneously in various stretches of the project.
The Business has also secured another order from Chennai Metro Rail Corporation (CMRL) to construct approx 8 Km of elevated Viaduct with 9 elevated Metro Stations starting from Power House to Porur Junction including other associated works. The elevated corridor includes approx. 4 km of double deck construction in which both the decks are used for Metro Rail, which will be the first of its kind in India. This elevated Metro Rail package is a part of Corridor 4 of CMRL Phase-II Metro Rail Project and is to be constructed in 36 Months.
These projects are the first packages of Phase - II which have been awarded by Chennai Metro Rail. Both the projects were bagged under stiff competition from domestic and international metro construction players.
According to the company's project classification, the value of the orders ranges between Rs 2500 crore to Rs 5000 crore.
