Alembic receives USFDA tentative approval for Selexipag Tablets

Alembic Pharmaceuticals (Alembic) today announced that the Company has received tentative approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Selexipag Tablets, 200 mcg, 400 mcg, 600 mcg, 800 mcg, 1,400 mcg, and 1,600 mcg.
The tentatively approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD) Uptravi Tablets, 200 mcg, 400 mcg, 600 mcg, 800 mcg, 1,400 mcg, and 1,600 mcg, of Actelion Pharmaceuticals (Actelion).
Selexipag Tablets are indicated for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to delay disease progression and reduce the risk of hospitalization for PAH.
