ABB India partners with Indore Smart City Development

To deploy next-generation digital technology for providing continuous supply of electricity

ABB has partnered with Indore Smart City Development (ISCDL) to deploy next-generation digital technology that enables the continuous supply of electricity to homes and businesses.

In the first phase of the collaboration, this technology has enabled more than 2300 connections to achieve 24/7 electricity supply with an efficient automatic response system (ARS) in case of power outages or disruption. ABB and ISCDL now plan to replicate the same model in other areas of the city and position Indore as the model for smart city projects across India.

ABB's Compact Secondary Substations (CSS) used in the project reduces downtime by providing steady and reliable power supply through digitally enabled SCADA solutions. The CSS also has inbuilt Feeder Remote Terminal Units which keep a real-time check on consumption by each household, maintain healthy network, and quick restoration of electricity through remotely monitored SCADA system. ABB's integrated Feeder Terminal Units are hooked to SCADA Centre, which enables control and monitoring of low voltage connections and provide real-time feedback on power distribution related data. The previous manual process resulted in frequent power outages. The compact substations are also tested for personnel safety, contributing to the objective of achieving safe and smart power distribution for the city.

