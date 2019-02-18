Alexander Stamps & Coin reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 27.59% to Rs 0.21 croreNet Loss of Alexander Stamps & Coin reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 27.59% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.210.29 -28 OPM %-9.52-55.17 -PBDT-0.02-0.16 88 PBT-0.02-0.16 88 NP-0.02-0.16 88
