National Peroxide standalone net profit rises 78.96% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 40.90% to Rs 98.25 croreNet profit of National Peroxide rose 78.96% to Rs 37.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 20.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 40.90% to Rs 98.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 69.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales98.2569.73 41 OPM %55.5144.99 -PBDT59.8833.92 77 PBT57.5331.61 82 NP37.0820.72 79
