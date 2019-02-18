Mahaveer Infoway reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 116.24% to Rs 8.52 croreNet loss of Mahaveer Infoway reported to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 116.24% to Rs 8.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales8.523.94 116 OPM %-1.170 -PBDT-0.200.08 PL PBT-0.260.06 PL NP-0.260.06 PL
