Mahaveer Infoway reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 116.24% to Rs 8.52 crore

Net loss of Mahaveer Infoway reported to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 116.24% to Rs 8.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales8.523.94 116 OPM %-1.170 -PBDT-0.200.08 PL PBT-0.260.06 PL NP-0.260.06 PL

Mon, February 18 2019. 12:42 IST

