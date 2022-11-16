Vivo Bio Tech consolidated net profit declines 57.14% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Vivo Bio Tech standalone net profit declines 57.14% in the September 2022 quarter
Tech Mahindra consolidated net profit declines 3.98% in the September 2022 quarter
Hi-Tech Pipes consolidated net profit declines 56.82% in the September 2022 quarter
Kellton Tech Solutions consolidated net profit declines 3.50% in the September 2022 quarter
Hindustan Bio Sciences reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 24.58% to Rs 12.67 croreNet profit of Vivo Bio Tech declined 57.14% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 24.58% to Rs 12.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales12.6710.17 25 OPM %36.7837.76 -PBDT2.882.80 3 PBT0.511.07 -52 NP0.120.28 -57
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU