Vivo Bio Tech consolidated net profit declines 57.14% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 24.58% to Rs 12.67 crore

Net profit of Vivo Bio Tech declined 57.14% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 24.58% to Rs 12.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales12.6710.17 25 OPM %36.7837.76 -PBDT2.882.80 3 PBT0.511.07 -52 NP0.120.28 -57

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 14:47 IST

