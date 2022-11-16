Aarnav Fashions standalone net profit rises 41.35% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 1.67% to Rs 100.01 croreNet profit of Aarnav Fashions rose 41.35% to Rs 1.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 1.67% to Rs 100.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 101.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales100.01101.71 -2 OPM %7.306.84 -PBDT4.533.69 23 PBT2.581.79 44 NP1.881.33 41
