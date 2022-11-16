Aarnav Fashions standalone net profit rises 41.35% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 1.67% to Rs 100.01 crore

Net profit of Aarnav Fashions rose 41.35% to Rs 1.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 1.67% to Rs 100.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 101.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.100.01101.717.306.844.533.692.581.791.881.33

