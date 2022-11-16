Champion Commercial Company standalone net profit declines 92.40% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Women at workplace Champion Kunal Chowdhry Invests in RushOwl - AI-based Public Transport Service
Saraswati Commercial (India) consolidated net profit declines 15.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Commercial Syn Bags consolidated net profit declines 97.66% in the September 2022 quarter
Kabra Commercial standalone net profit declines 45.45% in the March 2022 quarter
Slesha Commercial reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 10.16% to Rs 53.04 croreNet profit of Champion Commercial Company declined 92.40% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 10.16% to Rs 53.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 48.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales53.0448.15 10 OPM %2.3611.61 -PBDT1.025.52 -82 PBT0.505.26 -90 NP0.314.08 -92
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU