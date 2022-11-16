JUST IN
Champion Commercial Company standalone net profit declines 92.40% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 10.16% to Rs 53.04 crore

Net profit of Champion Commercial Company declined 92.40% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 10.16% to Rs 53.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 48.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales53.0448.15 10 OPM %2.3611.61 -PBDT1.025.52 -82 PBT0.505.26 -90 NP0.314.08 -92

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 14:32 IST

