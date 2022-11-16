Champion Commercial Company standalone net profit declines 92.40% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 10.16% to Rs 53.04 crore

Net profit of Champion Commercial Company declined 92.40% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 10.16% to Rs 53.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 48.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.53.0448.152.3611.611.025.520.505.260.314.08

