Kisan Mouldings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.24 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 30.43% to Rs 56.40 crore

Net Loss of Kisan Mouldings reported to Rs 14.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 15.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 30.43% to Rs 56.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 81.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.56.4081.07-10.90-6.70-12.40-13.66-14.24-15.86-14.24-15.86

