ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 7.49% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 20.96% to Rs 2197.47 croreNet profit of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company rose 7.49% to Rs 227.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 211.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.96% to Rs 2197.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1816.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 21.76% to Rs 1049.27 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 861.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 21.18% to Rs 8375.35 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6911.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2197.471816.64 21 8375.356911.73 21 OPM %15.1615.33 -18.4216.79 - PBDT345.49287.18 20 1598.421196.24 34 PBT345.49287.18 20 1598.421196.24 34 NP227.73211.87 7 1049.27861.78 22
