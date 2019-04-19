ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 7.49% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 20.96% to Rs 2197.47 crore

Net profit of rose 7.49% to Rs 227.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 211.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.96% to Rs 2197.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1816.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.76% to Rs 1049.27 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 861.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 21.18% to Rs 8375.35 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6911.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

