Alkem Lab launches anti-epileptic drug in India

The drug maker has introduced brand Brivasure, the brand of Brivaracetam, at an affordable price in India.

Brivasure, Alkem's anti-epileptic drug (AED) is a generic version of the parent molecule. Alkem has launched the drug in the market at price, Brivasure 25mg - Rs 79.50/strip, Brivasure 50mg - Rs 148.50/strip, Brivasure 75mg - Rs 230/strip, Brivasure 100mg - Rs 295/strip, post patent expiry of innovator product, of Brivaracetam as on 21 February 2021.

The drug has been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) in the adjunctive management of partial onset seizure with or without secondary generalization. The drug has exhibitedfaster onset of action, efficacy with favorable safety profile.

Alkem Laboratories is a leading Indian pharmaceutical company with global operations, engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. The company produces branded generics, generic drugs, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and nutraceuticals, which it markets in India and International markets.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 18.06% to Rs 450.96 crore on a 6.24% increase in net sales to Rs 2318.05 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

The scrip was down 3.04% at Rs 2,688.25 on the BSE. In the past three months, the stock has declined by 7.03% while the benchmark Sensex has added 8.01% during the same period.

On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 36.649. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

The stock was trading below its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving average (DMA) placed at 2919.76, 2852.27 and 2744.16, respectively.

