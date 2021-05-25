Volumes spurt at Amara Raja Batteries Ltd counter

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd registered volume of 358.25 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 23.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15.30 lakh shares

TTK Prestige Ltd, Finolex Cables Ltd, Route Mobile Ltd, Dish TV India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 25 May 2021.

TTK Prestige Ltd clocked volume of 1.36 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 14.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9500 shares. The stock gained 4.86% to Rs.7,738.00. Volumes stood at 8171 shares in the last session.

Finolex Cables Ltd registered volume of 46.1 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.45 lakh shares. The stock rose 10.26% to Rs.440.00. Volumes stood at 9.92 lakh shares in the last session.

Route Mobile Ltd witnessed volume of 41.14 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.97 lakh shares. The stock increased 11.12% to Rs.1,678.65. Volumes stood at 2.74 lakh shares in the last session.

Dish TV India Ltd clocked volume of 1327.6 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 134.78 lakh shares. The stock gained 19.84% to Rs.15.40. Volumes stood at 114.97 lakh shares in the last session.

