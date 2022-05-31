Alkem Laboratories Ltd spurts 1.46%, gains for fifth straight session

Alkem Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 3122.3, up 1.46% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 0.66% in last one year as compared to a 6.81% jump in NIFTY and a 10.33% jump in the Nifty Metal.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3122.3, up 1.46% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 16635.1. The Sensex is at 55716.69, down 0.37%. Alkem Laboratories Ltd has dropped around 4.6% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Alkem Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 6.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12671.15, down 0.52% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 28018 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.19 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3119.15, up 1.5% on the day. Alkem Laboratories Ltd is up 0.66% in last one year as compared to a 6.81% jump in NIFTY and a 10.33% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 23.84 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

