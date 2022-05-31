Dilip Buildcon slips after Q4 PAT slumps 98% YoY to Rs 3 cr

Dilip Buildcon declined 1.74% to Rs 231.85 after the company reported a 97.7% fall in net profit to Rs 2.99 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 127.28 crore posted in Q4 FY21.

Net sales slipped 14.3% to Rs 2,506.20 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2022 from Rs 2,924.97 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year. Profit before tax slumped 98.1% to Rs 4.11 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 215.03 crore in the same period last year. Total expenditure declined 8.1% to Rs 2,269.35 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

EBITDA excl. other income in Q4 FY22 stood at Rs 236.8 crore, down 48% from Rs 456.2 crore posted in Q4 FY21. EBITDA margin declined to 9.45% in Q4 FY22 from 15.6% reported in Q4 FY21.

Cost of marterials consumed declined 8.2% to Rs 2,165.5 crore in Q4 FY22 while employee benefits expenses fell 13.16% to Rs 37.6 crore in Q4 FY22 as compared to the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the segmental front, Revenue from the roads, special bridges & tunnels segment declined 15.44% on YoY to Rs 2,098.2 crore while that from Mining segment fell by 39.48% YoY to Rs 118.5 crore in Q4 FY22.

Irrigation segment recorded revenue of Rs 123.3 crore recording a de-growth of 18.29% in Q4 FY22 from 150.9 crore posted in Q4 FY21. Meanwhile, revenue from Metros & Airports segment rose 49.47% YoY to Rs 113.6 crore ain Q4 FY22.

On a standalone basis, the company reported net loss of Rs 85.93 crore in FY22 as compared to a net profit of Rs 319.29 crore in FY21. Net sales declined 2.2 % to Rs 9,006.15 crore in FY22 over FY21.

The net order book as on 31 March 2022 stood at Rs 25,594.5 crore.

Meanwhile, the board of directors of the company declared a dividend of Re 0.10 per equity share, for the financial year ended 31 March 2022.

Furthermore, the company announced that Sanjay Kumar Bansal has been appointed as chief financial officer and key managerial personnel (KMP) of the company with effect from 31 May 2022 in place of Radhey Shyam Garg who has been designated as president - finance of the company.

Dilip Buildcon is a full-service infrastructure company with construction capabilities in roads & bridges, mining, water sanitation, sewage and dams with a presence in over 19 states.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)