Business Standard

Alkem Laboratories update on USFDA inspection of its facility in St Louis, USA

Capital Market 

Receives 8 observations under Form 483

Alkem Laboratories announced that US FDA had conducted an inspection of the Company's manufacturing facility located at St Louis, USA from 14 January, 2019 to 5 February, 2019 in a phased manner.

At the end of inspection, the Company has received Form 483 that contains eight (8) observations. The Company shall submit to US FDA within the stipulated timeline a detailed response with suitable corrective and preventive measures to address the observations.

First Published: Wed, February 06 2019. 15:18 IST

