Strides Pharma Science receives EIR from USFDA on continued GMP status for facility in Bangalore

Strides Pharma Science announced that its formulations facility (KRSG Gardens) in Bangalore which was inspected by the USFDA in August 2018 and November 2018, has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR), there by confirming the successful closure of the inspections.
The inspection conducted in November 2018 had concluded with Zero 483 observations.
The flagship facility in Bangalore manufacturers tablets, capsules, liquids, creams ointments, sachets. The facility is the largest for company and supports several current and future products for the US markets.
