RPP Infra Projects bags multiple orders in Gujarat

RPP Infra Projects announced its entry into a new geographic location, Gujarat via its new order wins worth Rs 72.2 crore in joint venture with the company having a 40% share.
The company has secured an order worth Rs 40.5 crore in JV, from the Gujarat Water Supply & Sewage Board for package 6 of the Samarsingi Cluster.
The project is expected to be completed within 24 months.
Additionally, RPP Infra has received a Letter of Intent for an order worth Rs 31.7 crore in JV, from the Gujarat Water Supply & Sewage Board for package 7 of the Tanachhiya Cluster. The project is expected to be completed within 24 months.
RPP Infra's order book at the end of H1FY19 stood at Rs 1500 crore & the company has won new orders worth over Rs 380 crore over the last 1 month.
