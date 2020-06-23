Alkyl Amines Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 160.10% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 1.13% to Rs 234.77 crore

Net profit of Alkyl Amines Chemicals rose 160.10% to Rs 49.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 18.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.13% to Rs 234.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 237.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 133.82% to Rs 201.32 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 86.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 17.31% to Rs 992.88 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 846.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

234.77237.45992.88846.4028.7916.1625.9019.4268.3138.03257.68155.8961.1131.57230.77132.5549.2118.92201.3286.10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)