Alkyl Amines Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 160.10% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 1.13% to Rs 234.77 croreNet profit of Alkyl Amines Chemicals rose 160.10% to Rs 49.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 18.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.13% to Rs 234.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 237.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 133.82% to Rs 201.32 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 86.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 17.31% to Rs 992.88 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 846.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales234.77237.45 -1 992.88846.40 17 OPM %28.7916.16 -25.9019.42 - PBDT68.3138.03 80 257.68155.89 65 PBT61.1131.57 94 230.77132.55 74 NP49.2118.92 160 201.3286.10 134
