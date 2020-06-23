Hatsun Agro Product standalone net profit declines 60.59% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 7.04% to Rs 1266.38 crore

Net profit of Hatsun Agro Product declined 60.59% to Rs 7.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.04% to Rs 1266.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1183.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.25% to Rs 112.27 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 114.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 11.51% to Rs 5308.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4760.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

1266.381183.045308.334760.309.348.5010.369.2786.6281.86452.88361.788.5528.37156.40161.197.9620.20112.27114.85

