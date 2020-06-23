Hatsun Agro Product standalone net profit declines 60.59% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 7.04% to Rs 1266.38 croreNet profit of Hatsun Agro Product declined 60.59% to Rs 7.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.04% to Rs 1266.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1183.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 2.25% to Rs 112.27 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 114.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 11.51% to Rs 5308.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4760.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1266.381183.04 7 5308.334760.30 12 OPM %9.348.50 -10.369.27 - PBDT86.6281.86 6 452.88361.78 25 PBT8.5528.37 -70 156.40161.19 -3 NP7.9620.20 -61 112.27114.85 -2
