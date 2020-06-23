Man Industries (India) standalone net profit rises 675.47% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 157.53% to Rs 681.61 croreNet profit of Man Industries (India) rose 675.47% to Rs 12.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 157.53% to Rs 681.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 264.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 5.94% to Rs 53.98 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 57.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.60% to Rs 1759.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2215.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales681.61264.67 158 1759.092215.39 -21 OPM %8.513.48 -9.468.02 - PBDT25.1613.63 85 118.55132.90 -11 PBT9.711.87 419 66.2486.98 -24 NP12.331.59 675 53.9857.39 -6
