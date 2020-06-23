Man Industries (India) standalone net profit rises 675.47% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 157.53% to Rs 681.61 crore

Net profit of Man Industries (India) rose 675.47% to Rs 12.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 157.53% to Rs 681.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 264.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.94% to Rs 53.98 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 57.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.60% to Rs 1759.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2215.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

