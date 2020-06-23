JUST IN
Bajaj Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 175.00% to Rs 0.22 crore

Net Loss of Bajaj Global reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 175.00% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 172.73% to Rs 0.30 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 72.55% to Rs 0.88 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.220.08 175 0.880.51 73 OPM %63.6425.00 -70.4556.86 - PBDT0.13-0.03 LP 0.760.22 245 PBT0.14-0.03 LP 0.670.22 205 NP-0.09-0.08 -13 0.300.11 173

