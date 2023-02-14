Allcargo Logistics consolidated net profit declines 53.27% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 26.80% to Rs 4099.02 crore

Net profit of Allcargo Logistics declined 53.27% to Rs 155.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 333.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 26.80% to Rs 4099.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5599.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.4099.025599.415.447.75208.17457.77138.83398.17155.92333.66

