Allcargo Logistics consolidated net profit declines 53.27% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Allcargo Logistics to acquire Germany-based logistics company
Board of Allcargo Logistics notes developments related to sale of logistics parks
Allcargo Logistics to acquire Asiapac Equity Investment (Hong Kong)
Allcargo's Belgium subsidiary acquires freight handling firm in Germany for 12 mn euros
Allcargo gains after subsidiary announces acquisition of Hong Kong-based Asiapac Equity Investment
-
Sales decline 26.80% to Rs 4099.02 croreNet profit of Allcargo Logistics declined 53.27% to Rs 155.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 333.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 26.80% to Rs 4099.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5599.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales4099.025599.41 -27 OPM %5.447.75 -PBDT208.17457.77 -55 PBT138.83398.17 -65 NP155.92333.66 -53
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU