Simbhaoli Sugars reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.93 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 24.47% to Rs 322.09 croreNet profit of Simbhaoli Sugars reported to Rs 1.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 24.47% to Rs 322.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 258.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales322.09258.76 24 OPM %3.513.87 -PBDT9.977.93 26 PBT1.92-0.21 LP NP1.93-0.43 LP
