Global Health consolidated net profit rises 15.27% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.06% to Rs 694.32 crore

Net profit of Global Health rose 15.27% to Rs 80.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 69.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 19.06% to Rs 694.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 583.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

