Global Health consolidated net profit rises 15.27% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Datamatics Global Services consolidated net profit rises 24.07% in the December 2022 quarter
Urja Global consolidated net profit rises 96.77% in the December 2022 quarter
S V Global Mill consolidated net profit rises 33.33% in the December 2022 quarter
Milestone Global consolidated net profit rises 242.86% in the December 2022 quarter
Almondz Global Securities consolidated net profit rises 28.89% in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 19.06% to Rs 694.32 croreNet profit of Global Health rose 15.27% to Rs 80.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 69.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 19.06% to Rs 694.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 583.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales694.32583.18 19 OPM %23.0423.26 -PBDT151.20128.01 18 PBT112.4594.92 18 NP80.6169.93 15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU